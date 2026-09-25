IIFL Home Finance signs $150 mn JICA loan to boost affordable housing

IIFL Home Finance Limited has signed a $150 million loan agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to strengthen access to affordable housing finance for low-income women across India, according to a press release on Friday.

The financing will support IIFL Home Finance's efforts to expand homeownership opportunities for women belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Low-Income Groups (LIG), with the objective of improving living standards, promoting women’s economic empowerment and advancing financial inclusion.

The financing will support IIFL Home Finance's efforts to expand homeownership opportunities for women belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Low-Income Groups (LIG), with the objective of improving living standards, promoting women’s economic empowerment and advancing financial inclusion.