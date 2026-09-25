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IIFL Home Finance signs $150 mn JICA loan to boost affordable housing

The financing will support home purchases by women from economically weaker sections and low-income groups in urban and peri-urban areas across India

IIFL Group
The project will be implemented as part of a co-financing arrangement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and private financial institutions, including MUFG Bank, Ltd | Photo: LinkedIn
Our Bureau Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 8:58 PM IST
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IIFL Home Finance Limited has signed a $150 million loan agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to strengthen access to affordable housing finance for low-income women across India, according to a press release on Friday.
 
The financing will support IIFL Home Finance's efforts to expand homeownership opportunities for women belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Low-Income Groups (LIG), with the objective of improving living standards, promoting women’s economic empowerment and advancing financial inclusion.
 
The financing will support IIFL Home Finance's efforts to expand homeownership opportunities for women belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Low-Income Groups (LIG), with the objective of improving living standards, promoting women’s economic empowerment and advancing financial inclusion.
 
The project will be implemented as part of a co-financing arrangement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and private financial institutions, including MUFG Bank, Ltd. The proceeds from JICA will be on-lent through IIFL Home Finance to finance home acquisitions for low-income women in urban and peri-urban areas across India.
 
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Topics :IIFLJICAAffordable housing

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 8:58 PM IST

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