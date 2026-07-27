IKEA India plans 30 stores by 2030, bets on smaller formats for expansion

IKEA India targets having 30 stores in India by 2030 as it focuses on opening large-, medium- and small-format stores across the country.

"Smaller-format stores make big sense, and it's to come closer to the people. It's a faster way of expanding. It's a lot less investment in terms of real estate. You lease a building, you go in, and you open quite quickly. It's both a way to be closer and, of course, a way to speed up," Patrik Antoni, chief executive officer of IKEA India, told Business Standard in an interview.

IKEA India currently has three large-format stores in Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and three city stores, with the fourth opening on July 30 in New Delhi.