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IKS eyes US healthcare growth with TruBridge deal, targets AI synergies

IKS Health's proposed TruBridge acquisition aims to integrate EHR and workflow tools, drive cost efficiencies, and unlock AI-led gains in the US healthcare market

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health)
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IKS, which has traditionally focused on the ambulatory or outpatient segment, sees the acquisition as a way to expand into a complementary customer base without overlap | Image: Company Website
Anjali Singh
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 6:28 PM IST
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Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health) is sharpening its focus on the US healthcare market with its proposed acquisition of TruBridge, a deal aimed at combining electronic health records (EHR) with revenue cycle and clinical workflow tools to drive efficiency and unlock AI-led gains.
 
The acquisition brings together what the company describes as the “system of record” — the core EHR platforms that house patient data — with the “system of action”, which includes services such as clinical documentation, claims management, and payment collection. The combined platform is expected to help healthcare providers, particularly in rural and community hospital settings in the US, improve cash flows, reduce claim denials, and enhance clinical productivity.
 
A significant portion of TruBridge’s revenues comes from its EHR business, where it has a strong presence in underserved rural markets, while the rest is driven by revenue cycle management (RCM) services. IKS, which has traditionally focused on the ambulatory or outpatient segment, sees the acquisition as a way to expand into a complementary customer base without overlap.
 
“The ability to integrate data from EHR systems with action-oriented workflows allows us to drive better outcomes for providers,” said Nithya Balasubramanian, whole-time director and group chief financial officer, highlighting that access to large datasets in a compliant and de-identified manner will enable the development of AI tools to improve efficiency in billing, documentation, and care delivery.
 
IKS plans to build its own AI capabilities, including smaller, domain-specific language models trained on healthcare datasets, reducing reliance on large external AI platforms and helping manage costs.
 
The deal is also expected to deliver cost synergies through workforce optimisation. TruBridge currently has a large US-based employee base, and IKS intends to leverage its global delivery model, including talent in India, to improve operating efficiency. This could translate into increased hiring and investment in India over time.
 
However, the integration will not be without challenges. TruBridge’s legacy systems, some of which are built on older programming languages, come with technical debt. The company said it plans to accelerate the transition to more modern platforms to enable seamless integration with its technology stack.
 
Given the scale of both organisations, each with revenues of roughly $350 million, IKS expects the integration process to take two to three years.
 
While the immediate focus remains firmly on the US, the company indicated that its capabilities could find relevance in India in the long term, as the domestic healthcare ecosystem matures and becomes more digitised.
 

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Topics :US healthcarehealthcareartifical intelligence

First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

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