IKS eyes US healthcare growth with TruBridge deal, targets AI synergies

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health) is sharpening its focus on the US healthcare market with its proposed acquisition of TruBridge, a deal aimed at combining electronic health records (EHR) with revenue cycle and clinical workflow tools to drive efficiency and unlock AI-led gains.

The acquisition brings together what the company describes as the “system of record” — the core EHR platforms that house patient data — with the “system of action”, which includes services such as clinical documentation, claims management, and payment collection. The combined platform is expected to help healthcare providers, particularly in rural and community hospital settings in the US, improve cash flows, reduce claim denials, and enhance clinical productivity.