Debt-ridden IL&FS group has repaid ₹50,387 crore to its creditors as of June 2026, according to the latest status report affidavit filed before insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT.

This is around 4 per cent higher than ₹48,463 crore repayment by IL&FS as per the last status report filed in September 2025.

With the repayment of ₹50,387 crore, the overall debt resolution of the IL&FS group has reached nearly 82.6 per cent of its target of ₹61,000, which is approximately 61.38 per cent of the total external debt outstanding of ₹99,377 crore.

However, it has paid 88.4 per cent -- around ₹57,000 crore of its total debt of ₹91,000 crore (the amount which was estimated at the time of the management takeover) -- owed to public sector banks and financial institutions.

Additionally, a significant portion of the company's equity capital is held by public financial institutions, including the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), State Bank of India (SBI), and Central Bank of India, among others. IL&FS is paring the debts through asset resolution, interim distribution which includes cash & InviT Units, among others. In the total ₹50,387 crore, as on June 30, 2026, the debt resolved through such monetisation/ termination/ transfer of assets to InvIT aggregates to ₹26,027 crore. It is also discharging debts via auto-debits, principal servicing in Green entities (profitable IL&FS entities) and release of non-fund-based limits availed by its subsidiaries.

"These efforts (along with discharge of fund-based debt) have resulted in debt resolution of approximately ₹8,347 crore as on June 30, 2026," IL&FS Group said in the affidavit. Moreover, IL&FS has also paid ₹16,013 crore to external creditors through interim distribution. "Pursuant to the NCLAT's order dated May 31, 2022, and other/further associated order(s), as on June 30, 2026, the total debt discharged towards financial creditors by way of interim distribution aggregated to ₹18,398 crore out of which ₹16,013 crore has been discharged to external financial creditors," IL&FS informed. Besides, IL&FS group has a cash balance "aggregate to ₹7,259 crore of which cash available for interim/ final distribution is ₹1,551 crore".