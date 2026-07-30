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Imarticus acquires Singapore's BELLS to boost Southeast Asia presence

Ed-tech firm plans to make Singapore its regional learning hub as it prepares for a Rs 1,000 crore IPO and targets higher international revenue

Nikhil Barshikar Managing director of Imarticus Learning
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Nikhil Barshikar, Managing director of Imarticus Learning
Udisha Srivastav NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Imarticus Learning, an ed-tech firm offering professional courses, has acquired Singapore-based BELLS Institute of Higher Learning. The acquisition is part of the company’s strategy to establish Singapore as its learning hub in Southeast Asia.
 
Speaking exclusively to Business Standard, Nikhil Barshikar, the firm’s founder and chief executive officer, said: “Singapore’s position as a regional hub for multinational corporations and its progressive SkillsFuture Singapore ecosystem make it an ideal launchpad for Imarticus Learning’s expansion across Southeast Asia.”
 
As part of the acquisition, BELLS will become a subsidiary of the homegrown ed-tech platform, and its promoter will also join the board of Imarticus.
 
The acquisition comes at a time when the company is planning to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in the next four to five months as part of its initial public offering (IPO) plans. It is looking to raise ₹1,000 crore, Barshikar added.
 
The firm is backed by Global Ivy Ventures, Caspian and BLinC Invest. It has raised a total of $11.7 million to date.
 
According to the company, the acquisition will give Indian learners access to globally benchmarked education, Singapore exchange opportunities and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) career pathways. In addition, learners in Singapore will benefit from Imarticus’ industry-led programmes in finance, data science, analytics and technology.
 
The first major initiative following the acquisition is the proposed launch of BELLS School of AI. The dedicated applied AI skilling and workforce development institute is designed for working professionals, recent graduates and enterprise teams seeking to build practical AI capabilities across finance, fintech and digital operations.
 
Currently, the company gets 10 per cent of its revenue from international markets, which it plans to increase to 50 per cent. The existing international revenue comes from the company’s presence in Dubai and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.
 
For context, its FY25 revenue stood at ₹205 crore, marking nearly 16 per cent year-on-year growth, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹14 crore.
 
While this marks Imarticus’ first international acquisition, it has acquired several domestic companies in the past. These include MyCaptain in May last year, Hero Mindmine in April 2023, StratonBoard in February 2022, and Eckovation in July 2021.
 
   

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Topics :ASEANartifical intelligenceEdTech

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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