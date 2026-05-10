In 2-3 years, we aim for ₹5K-cr profit and near-zero net NPA: J&K Bank CEO

I am very happy to share that, for the fifth year in succession, we have been able to post not only profits but increasing profits. We are happy that the initiatives this bank has been taking for quite a few years are now showing results, especially in governance, consistency, business focus, and focus on NPAs.

Amitava Chatterjee, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), in an telephonic interview with Subrata Panda, highlighted initiatives taken by the bank a few years ago that are now showing results, especially in governance and non-performing assets (NPAs). Edited excerpts:

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Bank intends to become a national bank over the next five years, with retail as its main focus. It sees almost 50 per cent of its business coming from outside J&K.

In one year’s time, we have improved from 70:30 (J&K to outside J&K) to 63:37. Our aim is to move to 50:50. We want to achieve that in the next three years, and if possible, before that. The main thing we are targeting is proper retail business from the rest of India as well.

When you say national bank, what share from the rest of India would you like to achieve?

All these factors together have brought the results to this level. Going forward, we intend to improve upon this, expand, and strive to become a national bank.

Record profits came despite muted net interest income (NII) growth. What would you attribute this performance to?

As and when viability improves and all branches outside J&K become profitable, we intend to increase the number of branches in rest of India. Our focus areas are Delhi–Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. We are also increasing our focus on Kolkata and intend to open a branch in Bhubaneswar shortly.

Otherwise, through corporate business, we can do it in one year’s time. We have already started improving our retail business in the rest of India, and the entire retail business outside J&K recorded double-digit growth this year.

NII was impacted essentially by two factors. One was the repo rate cut (in December). The second was that last year in J&K was pretty bad. Retail business, which constitutes two-thirds of our loan portfolio and largely comes from J&K, was impacted.

We compensated through retail growth in the rest of India and through corporate business.

The retail business in J&K has started picking up again. Agriculture did well last year and will continue to remain a focus because horticulture is the mainstay activity of the J&K economy.