Ahead of the Tata Sons board meeting on November 26, the implications of a possible stock exchange listing of the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate seem to be drawing attention from various quarters.

If the listing happens, the Tata Sons initial public offering (IPO) could be the biggest in India. At an estimated valuation of ₹15 trillion to ₹18 trillion, Tata Sons' issue size is likely to be at least ₹37,500 crore if the 2.5 per cent public offer floor for a mega listing is applied, according to sources in the know.

The IPO size of Reliance’s Jio Platforms, which made its market debut last month, is the largest so far at ₹30,180 crore.

Tata Sons did not comment on the matter. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reiterating earlier this week that Tata Sons must mandatorily go for listing, the Tata Sons board, which will meet for the first time after the much-talked-about September 17 boardroom battle, is expected to discuss the listing issue once again. The proposal mooted by Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts and nominee director on the Tata Sons board, to restructure the holding company in order to avoid its listing is also likely to come up. While the direction of Tata Sons' listing will be clear after the board-level deliberations, it is learnt that the company could complete the listing process within six to eight months.

The two contentious issues at the September 17 board meeting were the listing of Tata Sons and the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran, 63, as chairman for a third term — both getting the board’s backing with the exception of Noel Tata. While trustees at Tata Trusts and many old-timers in the group have argued that the listing of Tata Sons would adversely hit their philanthropic activities, some others pointed out that the biggest change would be Trusts’ nominee directors losing their control over the holding company after listing. Tata Trusts is the largest shareholder of Tata Sons with a 66 per cent stake.

According to the Articles of Association (AoA) of Tata Sons, the two key trusts — Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) —have the joint right to nominate one-third of the Tata Sons board strength. Currently, Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan are the two nominee directors on the six-member Tata Sons board. Nominee directors, through their affirmative vote, have veto power over key decisions, including appointments and dismissals of senior executives. The listing of Tata Sons will change that, as the company structure will be guided by the Companies Act and the norms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Besides the dilution of the veto power of nominee directors, there will be changes in the age cap of directors. The age of executive directors and managing directors would be capped at 70 years, and anything more would require shareholders’ approval by special resolution. For independent directors and non-independent executive directors, the maximum age will be 75 years with the requirement of special resolution beyond that. Post listing, there would be no provision of nominee directors and they would be categorised as non-executive and non-independent directors, according to Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of InGovern Research Services, a proxy advisory firm.

At present, Tata group executives superannuate at 65, while non-executive directors can continue till they are 70. Independent directors in the company have an age cap of 75, while the Tata Trusts nominee directors on the board of Tata Sons have no age limit. Subramanian pointed out that the listing of Tata Sons would imply more disclosures that are continuous and timely; quarterly investor calls; analyst coverage and a wider set of directors — with at least 50 per cent of the total board strength as independent directors. In addition, there would be greater investor scrutiny of loans, guarantees, investments, and loss-making companies, among other things, he said. While the control of Tata Trusts over Tata Sons will reduce with the loss of veto rights, they could still get some of the rights with the approval of minority shareholders, he pointed out.