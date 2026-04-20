In uncertain times, travel platform Thomas Cook launches visa insurance

In an increasingly dynamic and uncertain global travel environment, travel platform Thomas Cook (India) and its group company SOTC Travel on Monday launched a new feature to provide insurance against visa rejection.

The new insurance solution will safeguard travellers against financial losses arising from visa rejections, it added. Under this cover, if a customer’s visa application (other than an immigrant or employment visa) is rejected, the company will indemnify the insured for non-recoverable advance payments towards accommodation and travel, including applicable official cancellation charges.

The trip cancellation due to visa rejection cover will be available across group tours as well as MICE and corporate travel businesses, offering comprehensive protection across customer categories. The product is underwritten by ICICI Lombard.