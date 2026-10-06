India becomes TDK Ventures' second-largest investment hub globally after US

“We have invested in seven companies in India out of 56 investments made across the world. This is the second-highest number of companies in which we have invested after the US. In other countries, we have invested in one company each in Estonia, Italy, Germany, China, and Japan, and in two firms in Singapore. We invest in very early stage and believe in patient capital, holding our investment up to 10 to 12 years. Most of our investment is in seed capital, A to C Series funding,” TDK Ventures President Nicolas Sauvage said during a visit to India.