India builds China-light Apple supply chain, overtakes Vietnam in suppliers

The sharp increase in India’s supplier base is driven by Apple assembling its flagship iPhone, which accounts for nearly 50 per cent of its total revenue, and requires a complex web of components.

Another big difference is India’s reduced dependence on Chinese vendors. When Apple became eligible for incentives under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the original plan was to bring 80 per cent of its Chinese supply chain to India, either independently or through joint ventures (JVs).

However, the Chinese presence among Apple’s India-based suppliers has dropped to below 10 per cent in CY 2025. Only companies that had prior approvals to operate in India before the Galwan Valley clash — such as ShenZhen YUTO Packaging Technology Co., Avery, and Sunwoda Electronic Co. — continue to operate. Earlier, Chinese firms accounted for 15-20 per cent of the supplier base. In contrast, about 37 per cent of Apple’s suppliers in Vietnam are from China or Hong Kong. In Thailand, the share ranges between 25 per cent and 35 per cent.