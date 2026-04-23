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India builds China-light Apple supply chain, overtakes Vietnam in suppliers

Supplier base 3x, tops Vietnam; China share below 10%

The sharp increase in India's supplier base is driven by Apple assembling its flagship iPhone, which accounts for nearly 50 per cent of its total revenue, and requires a complex web of components
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The sharp increase in India’s supplier base is driven by Apple assembling its flagship iPhone, which accounts for nearly 50 per cent of its total revenue, and requires a complex web of components
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 10:51 PM IST
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Apple Inc’s global supply chain is undergoing a fundamental shift across India and Vietnam — the two countries where the Cupertino-headquartered company has a major play. India has quietly overtaken Vietnam in the total number of Apple suppliers operating in the country in calendar year (CY) 2025. Unlike Vietnam, India has also sharply reduced its dependence on Chinese suppliers, selecting new vendors from homegrown or non-Chinese companies. 
Based on supplier data from Apple and industry assessments, the number of Apple suppliers in India has risen threefold — from just 14 in 2023 to over 40 in CY 2025. In contrast, Vietnam, where Apple worked with 18 suppliers in 2016, now has a little over 35 suppliers. Apple’s supplier base in other countries such as the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore has also lagged. 
The sharp increase in India’s supplier base is driven by Apple assembling its flagship iPhone, which accounts for nearly 50 per cent of its total revenue, and requires a complex web of components.  
In Vietnam, by contrast, Apple assembles iPads, wearables, and Apple watches, which contribute less to overall revenue. 
Another big difference is India’s reduced dependence on Chinese vendors. When Apple became eligible for incentives under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the original plan was to bring 80 per cent of its Chinese supply chain to India, either independently or through joint ventures (JVs). 
However, the Chinese presence among Apple’s India-based suppliers has dropped to below 10 per cent in CY 2025. Only companies that had prior approvals to operate in India before the Galwan Valley clash — such as ShenZhen YUTO Packaging Technology Co., Avery, and Sunwoda Electronic Co. — continue to operate. Earlier, Chinese firms accounted for 15-20 per cent of the supplier base. In contrast, about 37 per cent of Apple’s suppliers in Vietnam are from China or Hong Kong. In Thailand, the share ranges between 25 per cent and 35 per cent. 
This shift in supplier strategy stems largely from India’s decision, after Galwan, to restrict approvals for Chinese companies setting up units or JVs. Firms such as Luxshare Precision ICT, despite being major players in China and Vietnam, have faced prolonged delays securing approvals to operate in India. 
Since 2023, Apple has recalibrated its approach, opting to build a supply chain anchored in homegrown and non-Chinese firms. However, this strategy has come at a cost. Value addition in iPhone manufacturing, earlier targeted at 35-40 per cent, has been impacted and is currently 18-20 per cent. 
The slowdown in localisation is due to multiple factors: Indian firms lack the technology for critical components, have limited experience scaling up manufacturing, and face capital costs nearly 3x higher than in China — creating fresh hurdles. 
Strategy shift
  • India has overtaken Vietnam, with a threefold rise in Apple suppliers over the past two years
  • India has reduced reliance on Chinese suppliers to below 10%, while Vietnam remains highly dependent at 37%
  • The original plan to shift 80% of Apple’s China-based supply chain to India was derailed after the Galwan clash
  • Building a homegrown, non-Chinese supply chain has come at a cost, impacting value addition
 

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Topics :Apple Supply chainiPhones

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 10:51 PM IST

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