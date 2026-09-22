India chip market at inflexion point as connected devices grow: NXP CTO

The growing proliferation of physical AI devices also benefits NXP, which has long-established expertise in the automotive, cryptography and banking sectors, where failure is not an option, Reger said, adding that the company is now integrating cryptography features into the automotive sector’s chips.

Physical AI systems, he said, must always be trusted to the extent that they will never make decisions on their own without a human in the loop. For example, if there is a smart refrigerator, it should not be able to buy excessive amounts of food or beverages without explicit approval from the device owner, Reger said.