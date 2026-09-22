India chip market at inflexion point as connected devices grow: NXP CTO
NXP CTO Lars Reger says connected smart devices will boost chip demand, while physical AI, automotive systems, smart appliances and payments offer opportunitiesAashish Aryan
NXP CTO Lars Reger says connected smart devices will boost chip demand, while physical AI, automotive systems, smart appliances and payments offer opportunitiesAashish Aryan
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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 7:16 PM IST