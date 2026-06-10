India Inc's new supply chain strategy: Replacing efficiency with resilience

As tensions in West Asia raise concerns over disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, Indian companies are reviewing supply chains again. Consumer goods makers, pharmaceutical companies, automakers and electronics firms are reassessing sourcing, supplier networks and logistics.

Industry executives and experts say the shift goes beyond the latest geopolitical crisis. Shocks over the past six years, from Covid-19 and semiconductor shortages to the Russia-Ukraine war, Red Sea disruptions and West Asia tensions, have exposed the limits of supply chains built mainly around efficiency and cost optimisation.

For decades, companies cut costs through lean inventories, single-source suppliers and global procurement networks. Now, many are trying to balance efficiency with resilience.

Companies are not abandoning efficiency, but are becoming more cautious about relying on a single supplier, geography or shipping route, Miren Lodha, senior director, Crisil Intelligence, told Business Standard. "This does not imply a departure from efficiency-led operating models. Rather, it reflects a reassessment of highly concentrated, just-in-time and lowest-cost sourcing arrangements, where disruption risks can materially affect production schedules, margins and customer commitments," he said. The end of the lean supply chain era? "Since the Covid-19 pandemic, corporates have reoriented their supply chains with a dual focus on improving resilience while keeping operations lean. This has led to greater vendor diversification, reduced dependence on imports and dual sourcing for certain critical materials," K Ravichandran, executive vice-president and chief ratings officer at Icra, told Business Standard.

The shift reflects lessons from global disruptions since 2020, with companies diversifying suppliers and reducing concentration risks. "Companies can no longer afford to be overly dependent on a single sourcing market. A good risk-management strategy is to diversify supply sources so that a disruption in one geography does not significantly affect business operations," said Dr Arpita Mukherjee, Professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), specialising in trade, retail, and fast-moving consumer goods. McKinsey's 2024 Global Supply Chain Leader Survey found that nine out of 10 supply-chain leaders worldwide experienced significant disruptions during the year, while 73 per cent reported progress on dual-sourcing strategies and 60 per cent said they were regionalising supply chains.

According to Mukherjee, resilience begins with understanding risks. "Companies need to map their supply chains, identify risks at every level, prioritise those risks and put mitigation plans in place. It is equally important to maintain documentation and monitoring systems so that firms can respond quickly when disruptions occur or when stakeholders seek greater transparency." The objective, she said, is not protectionism but building supply chains that are both efficient and resilient. "Governments can support this process through free trade agreements, but firms also need the capacity to utilise these opportunities effectively. Greater awareness, training, and capacity building around trade agreements can help companies diversify both sourcing and export markets," Mukherjee said.

What companies are actually changing Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) offers one of the clearest examples of this shift. Speaking to analysts after the company's fourth-quarter results, Group Chief Executive and Managing Director Anish Shah said M&M had undertaken a risk assessment covering ₹100,600 crore of purchases, 100,000 parts and 40 commodities. It identified 82 part families and nine commodities as high-risk across geopolitical, logistics and regulatory dimensions. Shah said the company has increased inventories in selected areas, localised alternative suppliers and created an intelligence desk to track risks. The measures have helped M&M navigate disruptions in semiconductors, rare earths and memory chips, while improving its response to future shocks.

At Hamdard Laboratories, the company has reduced dependence on single-source suppliers across herbs, chemicals and packaging materials. It has diversified suppliers, strengthened backward integration in key farming herbs, developed long-term supply arrangements and increased digitisation of risk monitoring. Abdul Majeed, chairman and managing trustee of Hamdard Laboratories, said the company continuously evaluates geopolitical exposure, logistics vulnerabilities, trade barriers, import dependencies and seasonal risks as part of its procurement strategy. "We have built adequate safety stock levels for critical inputs, which act as an important buffer against unforeseen supply disruptions. Our approach has been to remain proactive rather than reactive," he said.

The company has also strengthened supplier relationship management, digitised demand and supply risk management, and conducts periodic sales and operations planning reviews to identify risks early. Technology is also playing a role. Siva Balakrishnan, founder and chief executive officer of logistics firm Vserve, said the focus on supplier alternatives and contingency planning has increased significantly. "In the past, supplier selection was largely based on cost, service, and delivery performance. Today, companies are evaluating supplier risk, geographic concentration, and continuity capabilities as part of their procurement strategy," he told Business Standard. Through its work with industrial distributors, Vserve has seen growing adoption of alternate suppliers for critical stock-keeping units, supplier performance monitoring, procurement analytics, spend analysis and risk-based sourcing.

Balakrishnan cited one industrial distribution client that expanded its approved supplier network for key inventory categories after delays from a primary supplier. Since alternate suppliers had already been identified and qualified, the company switched sourcing channels quickly and avoided operational disruptions. He said procurement analytics and real-time supply-chain visibility tools are helping companies strengthen resilience without sharply increasing inventory carrying costs. Tata Consumer Products reportedly used alternative sourcing arrangements to manage disruptions in international operations. LG Electronics India has increased localisation and domestic component sourcing, including compressors for air-conditioners, to reduce dependence on imported inputs and global supply-chain disruptions.

Dabur has reportedly explored alternative logistics routes through Egypt and Türkiye. Britannia has optimised sourcing and manufacturing arrangements. Arvind Fashions has advanced inventory purchases and increased reliance on local suppliers, while Tata Group retailer Trent has adjusted raw materials, packaging and product development strategies. Created using AI Several companies are also front-loading purchases and tracking demand patterns closely to avoid shortages and excess inventory. Which sectors are most exposed? According to Icra, airlines, chemicals, fertilisers, and oil refining and marketing companies face the greatest pressure from rising fuel costs and disruptions to global trade routes. "Several sectors, including auto components, commercial vehicles, textiles (man-made fibre [MMF] and exports), tyres, quick service restaurants (QSR), and retail apparel, may see a moderate impact owing to cost pressure and demand sensitivity. In contrast, cotton textiles, hospitality, and pharmaceuticals are expected to be the least impacted with limited direct exposure to trade disruptions," says Ravichandran.

Lodha said the most exposed sectors are those dependent on imported intermediates, critical minerals, energy, semiconductors, global freight routes or concentrated supplier geographies. Industry executives and analysts said FMCG companies remain vulnerable to disruptions affecting palm oil, packaging materials, fragrances and imported chemicals. Electronics manufacturers remain exposed to semiconductor supply chains concentrated in East Asia, while automobile companies face risks linked to semiconductors, rare earths and specialised electronic components. Pharmaceutical companies remain dependent on global supply chains for active pharmaceutical ingredients and specialty chemicals. Yet exposure varies within sectors. "There has been no material impact on Morepen's supply chain for raw materials or packaging materials due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. We are, however, closely monitoring the situation, especially in relation to global logistics, shipping timelines, and freight costs. The company has adequate sourcing flexibility and planning mechanisms in place for critical inputs," Kushal Suri, president, international growth, Morepen Laboratories, a Delhi-based pharmaceutical company, told Business Standard.

Created using AI The cost of resilience Experts and industry executives Business Standard spoke with said diversifying suppliers increases onboarding and compliance expenses. Maintaining alternative suppliers requires regular audits, localisation may raise procurement costs, safety stocks tie up working capital, and companies must invest in technology, analytics and risk-management systems. Yet many companies view these expenses as investments rather than inefficiencies. "Companies nowadays are more willing to accept higher procurement, logistics, or inventory costs if it means avoiding major business disruptions. They are increasingly evaluating the cost of disruption rather than simply the cost of procurement," Balakrishnan said.

According to Hamdard's Majeed, many companies are willing to accept a moderate increase in procurement, logistics and inventory costs if it strengthens supply-chain security and ensures business continuity. However, resilience does not necessarily mean large-scale stockpiling. Ravichandran said inventory levels have remained broadly stable despite the focus on resilience. "For a sample of around 2,200 manufacturing companies, inventory days (as a percentage of sales) increased only marginally to 57 days as on March 31, 2026, from 56 days as on March 31, 2025. That said, the most recent quarterly results showed that in some sectors, like electronics manufacturing and consumer durables (or where there is relatively high import dependence), companies did indulge in higher-than-usual precautionary stocking to maintain production continuity," he said.

The data suggests companies are building resilience mainly through supplier diversification, sourcing flexibility, contingency planning and risk management, rather than inventory accumulation. "The increase in costs is being passed through only partially and often with a lag across most sectors owing to demand considerations and competitive intensity. Business continuity remains a key priority, and corporates are generally willing to absorb the temporary impact of higher costs to ensure operational stability," Ravichandran said. According to him, in sectors such as auto components, raw-material cost pass-through discussions have become more frequent, with some negotiations moving from quarterly to monthly reviews.

Created using AI A permanent shift or another cycle? Whether the resilience focus becomes permanent remains open. Experts said companies often return to cost optimisation once disruptions ease, and Ravichandran believes that possibility cannot be ruled out this time. "We cannot rule out the possibility of businesses eventually reverting to an efficiency-focused approach once current geopolitical uncertainties ease, as we have seen this dynamic play out in past cycles," Ravichandran said. Others argue the world has changed more fundamentally. "The focus should not be on protectionism but on creating efficient and resilient supply chains. In the current environment, companies need to strike a balance between cost efficiency and risk management. Diversification, transparency, and preparedness are becoming as important as price considerations in sourcing decisions," Mukherjee said.