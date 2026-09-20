India emerges as one of Samsung's fastest-growing markets for AI appliances

India has emerged as one of Samsung's fastest-growing markets for AI-powered home appliances, with the number of newly connected devices in the country rising nine-fold over the past three years, driven largely by younger consumers, the South Korean consumer electronics major said.

The number of newly connected Samsung appliances in India grew from 82,000 in 2022 to 7,32,000 last year, said Samsung Electronics Vice President and Head of Experience Planning and CX Insight Group, DA (Digital Appliances) Business Bona Lee.

"As a result, Southwest Asia's share of Samsung connected devices worldwide has grown from 2 per cent in 2022 to 13 per cent in 2026," Lee said, adding that the company has already surpassed last year's numbers in just eight months of the current year.

She attributed this fast growth largely to the "younger generation", noting that 71 per cent of active SmartThings users in India and Southwest Asia are in their twenties and thirties, compared with a global average of 48 per cent. "This rapid growth shows the strong potential we see for AI appliances in India. We plan to roll out our AI appliances in India in line with other global markets," she said. Now more than 50 per cent of appliances Samsung currently sells in India are AI-enabled, said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia. Samsung will extend AI capabilities beyond premium products to mid-range and entry-level appliances "so that more consumers can experience the practical benefits of AI devices and AI Home," Lee said.

Earlier this year in January, Samsung had announced an ambitious plan to extend AI features to 800 million devices by the end of this year, double from 400 million devices last year. India, being an important market for the South Korean chaebol, provides a boost to this target, with the country emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for the company's connected and AI-enabled appliances. When asked over a possible impact of prevailing geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds, including the conflict in West Asia, on consumer sentiment, Lee said Samsung has not observed any significant divergence in growth trends globally so far. "We observe significant growth in AI appliances across global markets, including India. We believe there is substantial growth potential for AI Home as well," she said, adding that the company will continue to monitor market conditions and respond accordingly.

On localisation, Lee said over 95 per cent of Samsung appliances sold in India are manufactured domestically, with a dedicated team working on products tailored to Indian culture and lifestyle. Addressing concerns around affordability in a price-sensitive market like India, Lee said Samsung aims to launch its AI appliances simultaneously across all regions, with only minor timeline variations to accommodate region-specific features. "They are never delayed by as much as one to two years," she said, adding that software updates allow the company to extend new features to appliances launched in 2024 and beyond, without requiring consumers to purchase new devices. However, Lee also pointed out that the Average Selling Price (ASP) for home appliances in India is a bit low as compared to other countries, but this is based on the lifestyle needs of Indian consumers rather than price sensitivity.

Unlike markets where large-capacity refrigerators dominate due to reliance on frozen food, Indian households prefer smaller refrigerators, reflecting their habit of buying fresh produce daily. "In terms of AI adoption, however, we do not see a significant difference between India and other markets. In fact, the rapid growth in connected appliances and the high proportion of younger SmartThings users show strong potential for further AI adoption in India," she said. Lee said the demand for AI appliances is not confined to the premium end of the market, with mid-range and entry-level models also seeing strong consumer interest. She said that the average usage of this feature among Indian consumers is 10 per cent higher than in other countries.