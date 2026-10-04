India fastest-growing Asia market for NetApp; BFSI, IT services key drivers

India is NetApp's fastest-growing market in Asia, with the BFSI, manufacturing, IT services and public sectors - particularly central and state government departments - as key drivers of the company's revenue growth, CEO George Kurian said.

The San Jose-based data infrastructure company has also grown its global capability centre in Bengaluru, with the majority of global R&D processed out of the centre.

With a team of about 4,000 engineers, the centre is the largest for NetApp and is core to the global innovation work for the company across technology areas.

"India has been the fastest-growing market in Asia, and we are always looking to grow faster," Kurian told PTI on the sidelines of Insight 2026 here.

NetApp's global capability centre in India has become the company's largest and has consistently grown faster than the rest of the business, the India-born CEO of the company said. Kurian, who has been driving the company's business growth as CEO since 2015, said NetApp is the number one player in India's all-flash storage market and is giving its local teams greater scope to expand the business through investments by the company and its partners. NetApp has a broad customer base in India, including large banks and financial institutions, central and state government departments, manufacturing companies and IT services firms, he said. Talking about sectors driving India's business, he said, "we have presence in many of the large BFSIs in India, and also most of the central government departments and many of the state government departments are NetApp's customers...we have been historically very strong in manufacturing around the world. We are strong in the IT services segment. So it's a broad book of business." The company's business is more focused on large enterprises and the public sector than smaller businesses, he said, adding that customers with large volumes of unstructured data would remain a key focus.

For companies that are still at an early stage of AI adoption, Kurian suggested putting their data infrastructure in order, building an AI platform either on-premises or in the cloud, and selecting a few business cases that can deliver tangible benefits. NetApp could help enterprises connect their data with AI platforms as they build out their AI capabilities, he added. During its annual event Insight, NetApp made a slew of announcements, including the launch of Novus, a new storage architecture designed for large-scale AI factories and GPU infrastructure. NetApp said Novus is designed to support a zettabyte-scale file system and deliver more than 100 terabytes per second of scale-out performance, with the aim of keeping a large number of GPUs (graphics processing units) continuously supplied with data and improving the efficiency of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure investments.