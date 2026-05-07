India has opportunity to shape AI-native govt: ServiceNow vice chairman

Leading AI platform for business transformation ServiceNow Vice Chairman Nick Tzitzon said there's an opportunity to shape AI-native government in India as it aims to enhance the quality of life while reducing costs and strengthening data privacy.

An AI-native government is a model of governance where artificial intelligence is an intrinsic, trusted component, built naturally into all public services and administrative processes.

"An AI-native government will protect the identity of its citizens, and ultimately help the people who serve them to get a better outcome for the quality of life at a lower cost to deliver the services," Tzitzon told PTI on the sidelines of the Knowledge 2026 AI conference, underway in Las Vegas.

Asked how ServiceNow will drive AI use in India's public sector, Tzitzon spoke of the need to maximise the quality of the services to the public in a way that minimises the need to consistently raise tax revenue. "If you were going to sit with me next year or two years from now, I think that there's a big opportunity to see AI value in healthcare," said Tzitzon. Elaborating further, he said, "AI is the only way it can be done. We think there's an opportunity to shape AI-native government that will protect the identity of its citizens, and help the people who serve them to get a better outcome for the quality of life at a lower cost to deliver the services." Tzitzon said during his last visit to India, he had seen an "impressive" government job search platform, which enables real-time translation of job descriptions and content into different Indian languages and lauded the Narendra Modi-led government's focus on digital innovation.

Asked about the regulatory framework in India, Tzitzon said, "So, let's put it this way: the regulatory environment is what I would expect it to be. I do think the government is very committed to making sure that India is an AI leader." "We're invested in India, and it is a very important market for us. It is already one of our biggest locations in the world, and we have several locations in India, including the biggest one at Hyderabad," he said. "We plan to expand in India, and we believe that our investment in India will disproportionately impact our growth globally," he said.