India has set itself the task of being a leader in 6G: GSMA APAC head

It depends on the regulatory environment. Some markets, such as New Zealand, have introduced early services, including SMS over satellite links. Australia has introduced regulations requiring operators to provide national coverage, which will necessitate partnerships. However, mass adoption is still some way off. Discussions need to begin now, and they are already under way. These efforts will also feed into WRC-27, where we are working to ensure spectrum is available. Consumer tariffs in India are among the lowest in the world. Is it time to raise them?