Rating agency Icra expects revenue growth of Indian companies to moderate to 18-20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 FY27, from 24.2 per cent in the previous quarter, as rising input costs and price increases are likely to weigh on volume growth.

However, price increases, festive and wedding-season spending, and sustained government capital expenditure are expected to support revenues, even as operating profit margins (OPM) face pressure.

In its latest assessment of 3,103 listed companies, excluding those in the financial sector, Icra estimated that aggregate operating margins could decline by 50-75 basis points year-on-year in Q3 FY27, amid higher raw material, fuel, freight and packaging costs.

The rating agency said the moderation in revenue growth would partly be due to a high base in Q3 FY26, when volumes received a boost following the goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts in September 2025. Companies are also passing on higher raw material, energy, labour and logistics costs to customers through price increases. Icra said inflationary pressures and a possible slowdown in rural demand following El Niño-related crop losses could pose challenges over the next two to three quarters. An uneven monsoon could also weigh on agricultural output, farm incomes and rural consumption. "Icra expects the divergence between domestic-oriented and export-oriented sectors to persist in the near term," said Kinjal Shah, senior vice-president and co-group head, Corporate Ratings, Icra.

Sectors such as automobiles, retail, consumer durables and hospitality are likely to perform better, supported by relatively resilient domestic demand. In contrast, export-dependent industries such as information technology and cut and polished diamonds could continue to face challenges amid subdued global demand and macroeconomic uncertainty. A softening of US tariffs could provide some support to apparel and home textile exports, although any fresh tariff-related uncertainty remains a concern, Icra said. On the profitability front, aviation, automobiles, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), cement and other energy-intensive industries are likely to face margin pressure from higher crude oil prices, palm oil, coal and other key inputs. The resulting increase in freight, packaging and logistics costs is also expected to weigh on profitability.

Companies in these sectors have started taking price increases and cost-cutting measures to offset higher expenses arising from the West Asia conflict and the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar. However, the benefits are expected to come through gradually. Metals and mining companies, upstream oil producers, telecom operators, hospitality players and regulated utilities are relatively better placed, supported by favourable realisations, operating leverage and established mechanisms to pass on higher costs. Despite the expected pressure on margins, corporate credit metrics are likely to remain resilient. Icra expects the interest coverage ratio of its sample companies to stand at 5-5.2 times in Q3 FY27, compared with 5.7 times in Q2 FY27.