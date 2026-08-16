India Inc's Q1 revenue growth fastest in 15 quarters, margins feel heat

“The Q1FY27 earnings have been better than estimates, with the intensity of earnings cuts moderating. Further, the beat-miss ratio for our Universe remains favourable. About 49 per cent of the companies exceeded our estimates, while 22 per cent reported a miss at the net profit level,” analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services wrote in their interim review of Q1FY27 earnings. The brokerage stated that 19 sectors exceeded its expectations, while the upgrade-to-downgrade ratio turned favourable rising to 1.5x, the highest in at least 21 quarters.