India Inc scorecard: Q4 earnings, revenue gain pace, grow in double digits

In Q4FY26, companies in many sectors reported gains from benign input costs and lower interest burden leading to Y-o-Y improvement in operating margins and profit growth. The interest expenses for BFSI companies were up just 3 per cent in Q4FY26 compared to 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth in their combined gross interest income. Interest expenses for non-BFSI companies were up 3.1 per cent Y-o-Y as against 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y growth in their combined net sales. As a result, overall PBT margins were up 40 basis points to a record high of 13.6 per cent of total income in Q4FY26. Analysts expect the profit margins to shrink going forward as the impact of higher interest costs and raw material prices sinks in.