India is shaping how OpenAI builds products, says CTO Vijaye Raji

Artificial intelligence giant OpenAI is exploring a distinct version of its products for India, where much of the company’s growth is coming from, according to Vijaye Raji, its chief technology officer of applications.

India’s audio-first usage patterns are shaping those discussions inside OpenAI’s product team, Raji told Business Standard. The focus is on voice, reliability in areas with intermittent connectivity and native Android experiences. India, he noted, is an Android-first market, unlike the more iOS-centric US.

The push reflects a broader bet on the country. Raji said OpenAI wants to invest more in India and connect its consumer, enterprise and developer businesses there.

Raji said the company has seen strong growth in India, with twice as many people using ChatGPT in the country as a year earlier. OpenAI is also seeing adoption among enterprises and educational institutions.

Raji, who is based in the US, is in Bengaluru for the OpenAI DevDay Exchange event.

He said OpenAI has offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi, and further investment will depend on its needs. It has employees on the ground working across products.

OpenAI has teams in India that help enterprises integrate its technology, though Raji did not say how many companies or employees are involved.