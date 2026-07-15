Beyond generics: $731 mn PE funding fuels India's pharma innovation push

India has long been known as the world's pharmacy, supplying affordable generic medicines across the globe. Now, the country's pharmaceutical industry is increasingly investing in discovering new medicines, developing advanced therapies, and taking India-origin science to global markets instead of simply manufacturing drugs discovered elsewhere, according to a report released by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and HealthKois on Wednesday. The report, titled Built on Scale, Turning to Science: India's Pharma and Life Sciences Innovation Opportunity, says this transition is being driven by rising private investment, a growing biotech ecosystem and a stronger focus on scientific innovation. Based on over 30 interviews with founders, executives, and investors, along with patent, venture capital, and pipeline data, it finds Indian companies are steadily moving beyond generics to develop and license original medicines globally.

A visible shift in momentum Government data shows India is the largest global supplier of generic medicines, accounting for around 20 per cent of global supply, manufacturing about 60,000 generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories. According to the report, private equity and venture capital investment in pharmaceutical innovation has more than doubled over the past five years, reaching $731 million in FY26. At the same time, the number of biotech startups has increased from around 1,500 a decade ago to roughly 2,400 today, while the country's drug discovery pipeline has expanded to more than 1,095 programmes across 195 companies. India-origin pharmaceutical patent families have also climbed sharply, from about 716 in 2015 to nearly 3,000 in 2024, lifting India's share of global pharmaceutical patents from around 3 to 4 per cent to about 10 per cent.

"This shift is qualitative, not just quantitative," it notes, pointing out that Indian companies are increasingly moving beyond generics and biosimilars to originate novel medicines, license intellectual property globally and compete on scientific innovation rather than manufacturing efficiency alone. According to the report, more than 10 novel drug assets have emerged from India during the past decade. These include first-in-class therapies, indigenous CAR-T treatments and AI-discovered molecules that are beginning to attract international interest. Infographic created using ChatGPT Global deals signal growing confidence Among the biggest examples cited in the report is Glenmark 's agreement with AbbVie, which included an upfront payment of $700 million and milestone payments worth up to $1.2 billion. The report describes it as one of the largest licensing transactions involving an India-origin molecule.

Other examples include ImmunoACT's partnership with Cipla to commercialise its indigenous CAR-T therapy in Africa, Peptris licensing India's first AI-discovered drug candidate, and Orchid Pharma's Enmetazobactam becoming the first India-invented antibiotic approved by the US FDA . The report also highlights NexCAR19, India's first indigenous CAR-T therapy, priced at about one-tenth of imported alternatives. Forces driving the shift The report attributes the shift to four factors: higher government support for research, stronger academia-industry collaboration, faster regulatory approvals, and growing shared research infrastructure. It cites initiatives such as the National Biopharma Mission, BIRAC programmes, Genome Valley, C-CAMP and BIRSA 101 as examples of an ecosystem beginning to support innovation from laboratory to market.