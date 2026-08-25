India remains a bright spot in global economy, says Kumar Mangalam Birla

India continues to stand out as a bright spot in the global economy and is demonstrating remarkable resilience despite an increasingly uncertain international backdrop, Kumar Mangalam Birla said at the annual general meeting of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL).

He added that despite elevated tariffs, policy uncertainty, and persistent geopolitical tensions, the global economy remained relatively steady through 2025, with world trade proving more resilient than initially anticipated. “Against this backdrop, India’s growth momentum strengthened further. Real gross domestic product growth accelerated to 7.6 per cent in 2025-26, from 7.1 per cent in 2024-25, reaffirming India’s position as the fastest-growing major economy in the world. This growth was supported by strong domestic demand, with private consumption expanding by 7.7 per cent year-on-year, aided by measures such as income-tax relief and goods and services tax rationalisation, which helped strengthen household purchasing power and consumer sentiment,” he told shareholders at the AGM.

He also said that in 2026-27, growth is projected at around 6.6 per cent, and India is set to remain among the fastest-growing major economies globally. “The combination of resilient consumption, supportive policy measures, and the underlying strength of the domestic economy continues to provide a strong foundation for sustained growth,” Birla said. On the apparel market, he said India’s fashion and lifestyle industry continues to present a long-term growth opportunity. Rising incomes, favourable demographics, rapid urbanization, and increasing fashion consciousness are steadily reshaping how consumers engage with the category, he added. He told shareholders that industry estimates suggest that India’s apparel retail market could exceed ~14 trillion by 2029-30, with organised and branded segments expected to grow faster than the broader market. “This structural shift creates a significant opportunity for your company, given the breadth of its portfolio and its presence across some of the most attractive consumer segments,” Birla said.

With the demerger complete, ABFRL enters its next phase with greater clarity, sharper focus, and a portfolio built to participate across multiple growth vectors in Indian fashion. The company has a presence across ethnic wear, masstige (marketing portmanteau of ‘mass’ and ‘prestige’), and value retail, luxury retail, and digital-first brands. “This combination gives us the ability to scale with greater focus, respond more effectively to changing consumer needs, and build stronger, more resilient businesses over time,” he said. Speaking about the road ahead, Birla said the company remains mindful of near-term volatility in the retail environment but continues to believe that the structural opportunity in India’s organised fashion and lifestyle market remains strong.