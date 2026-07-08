'India remains long-term market for Singapore's Temasek despite volatility'

India remains an important long-term market for Singapore's global investor Temasek Holdings, despite the near-term pressures, a top company official has said here.

"While near-term equity volatility and energy-related pressures may persist, we are constructive on the country's structural growth outlook -- supported by its large consumer market, infrastructure development, and growing middle class," Temasek said in a briefing on its latest financial performance on Wednesday.

The state investor said its focus is on capturing opportunities in sectors such as consumer, financial services, and healthcare, where underlying structural growth trends remain strong in India.

"India has done very well for us, although the last year has been challenging because of exchange rate volatility," said Temasek Chief Executive Officer Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara in a video address.