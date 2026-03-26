India rises out of emerging market bracket for BSH Home Appliances

Munich-headquartered BSH Home Appliances Group recorded 7 per cent growth in India in 2025 as customers continue to upgrade choices. This growth also led the company to remove India from its emerging markets bracket and start reporting on it separately from this year, like the Greater China region.

“India is a subcontinent with huge potential. It is an extremely important market that now demands separate focus. To reflect the size, dynamism and strategic importance of the Indian market, India will be established as an independent Region India from 2026,” said Matthias Metz, chief executive officer, BSH Home Appliances Group, during the company’s annual press briefing.

While the global business environment was marked by geopolitical conflicts, which impacted the company’s annual revenues, the emerging markets region — made up of Turkey, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa — posted growth of 2.3 per cent.

In India, the dishwasher segment emerged as a standout, recording 75 per cent growth following the GST reduction between September 2025 and January 2026.