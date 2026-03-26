India rises out of emerging market bracket for BSH Home Appliances

While the global business environment was marked by geopolitical conflicts, which impacted the company’s annual revenues, the emerging markets region — made up of Turkey, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa — posted growth of 2.3 per cent.
In India, the dishwasher segment emerged as a standout, recording 75 per cent growth following the GST reduction between September 2025 and January 2026.
“In India, apart from the air-conditioner market, which has a saturation of around 40 per cent, all other large appliance categories have really low saturation, sometimes in the low single digits. This makes it a market with huge potential,” said Thorsten Lücke, chief financial officer, BSH Home Appliances Group.