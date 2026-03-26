Home / Companies / News / India rises out of emerging market bracket for BSH Home Appliances

India rises out of emerging market bracket for BSH Home Appliances

BSH Home Appliances has made India a standalone region after 7% growth in 2025, driven by premiumisation and rising demand across key appliance categories

(L-R) Matthias Metz, chief executive officer, BSH Home Appliances Group; Thorsten Lücke, chief financial officer, BSH Home Appliances Group
premium
(L-R) Matthias Metz, chief executive officer, BSH Home Appliances Group; Thorsten Lücke, chief financial officer, BSH Home Appliances Group
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 7:03 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Munich-headquartered BSH Home Appliances Group recorded 7 per cent growth in India in 2025 as customers continue to upgrade choices. This growth also led the company to remove India from its emerging markets bracket and start reporting on it separately from this year, like the Greater China region.
 
“India is a subcontinent with huge potential. It is an extremely important market that now demands separate focus. To reflect the size, dynamism and strategic importance of the Indian market, India will be established as an independent Region India from 2026,” said Matthias Metz, chief executive officer, BSH Home Appliances Group, during the company’s annual press briefing. 
While the global business environment was marked by geopolitical conflicts, which impacted the company’s annual revenues, the emerging markets region — made up of Turkey, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa — posted growth of 2.3 per cent. 
In India, the dishwasher segment emerged as a standout, recording 75 per cent growth following the GST reduction between September 2025 and January 2026.
 
“In India, apart from the air-conditioner market, which has a saturation of around 40 per cent, all other large appliance categories have really low saturation, sometimes in the low single digits. This makes it a market with huge potential,” said Thorsten Lücke, chief financial officer, BSH Home Appliances Group.
 
In the laundry category, volumes grew 15 per cent, while the Bosch cooking portfolio saw a 30 per cent rise in demand for built-in steam ovens, signalling a shift towards healthier, precision-led cooking.
 
The company also recorded its highest-ever festive sales, with record growth across categories such as dishwashers, cooking, and laundry.
 
Going forward, the company aims to record double-digit growth in the country and build on this momentum through extensive portfolio expansion, localisation, and retail excellence.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AM/NS India CEO Dilip Oommen to retire; Amit Harlalka named successor

UltraTech settles dispute with Jaiprakash over Dalla Super unit and mines

EESL plans fresh tenders for 500K induction cookstoves in two phases

RIL denies reports of company buying Iranian crude supplies

Moving Tech Innovation enters Europe with acquisition of Automicle Holding

Topics :Home appliancesBosch India

First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story