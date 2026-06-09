India's boardrooms in regulators' crosshairs as personal liability rises

CEOs, chief financial officers (CFOs), directors, and even mid-level executives are facing penalties, recovery proceedings, arrests and prosecution with far greater frequency, say experts. Technology is accelerating the shift. Regulators now have access to transaction-level data, GST returns, bank records, email trails, audit logs, WhatsApp communications and other digital evidence that was often unavailable or difficult to access in the past, enabling authorities to reconstruct decision-making chains and pinpoint individuals allegedly responsible for violations with far greater precision.
Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, argues that KMPs occupy a distinct position within corporate structures precisely because they carry statutory responsibilities, strategic decision-making powers, and oversight functions. Modern corporate governance, he says, demands active oversight rather than passive supervision and that makes the defence of ignorance increasingly difficult to sustain. Personal liability, in his view, pushes directors and senior executives to strengthen compliance systems, monitor risks more closely and respond promptly to red flags.