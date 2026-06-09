India's boardrooms in regulators' crosshairs as personal liability rises

In GST matters, too, courts have been equally firm. The Madras High Court in Khalid Buhari v. Assistant Commissioner of CGST (2026) held that recovery from directors cannot be initiated unless tax is first unrecoverable from the company and a proper hearing is given. The Bombay High Court went further in the Shemaroo Entertainment case (2026), quashing personal penalties of over Rs 400 crore on the CEO, CFO and joint MD — ruling that personal liability under Section 122(1A) requires clear evidence of active involvement or personal benefit. Mere designation or association with the company is not sufficient.