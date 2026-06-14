India's first fly ash-rare earth tender to be awarded in two months

In what could mark a major technological breakthrough in India's critical minerals sector, state-owned NLC India plans to award the country's first project for extracting rare earth elements from fly ash, a byproduct of lignite-based power generation, within two months.

The project, being developed in collaboration with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), seeks to recover rare earth elements from fly ash generated at NLC's Neyveli operations in Tamil Nadu. If successful, it could open up a new domestic source of strategic minerals at a time when India is seeking to reduce dependence on imports of critical materials required for clean energy technologies, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare applications.

“The pilot project is at the tendering stage, and we expect to award it within the next two months,” NLC Chairman and Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli told Business Standard in an exclusive interview. The project is being set up with support from BARC to demonstrate the advanced extraction process, with the presence of rare earth elements already identified. “NLC has identified the presence of rare earth elements in fly ash generated from its lignite-based power stations in Neyveli. The concentration of rare earth elements in Neyveli fly ash is substantial, and the project has generated significant interest among stakeholders,” Motupalli said.

The company estimates an investment of around ₹600 crore for the pilot project. Subject to successful pilot results, NLC expects the commercial-scale project to involve investments of more than ₹5,000 crore. “The pilot facility is expected to be commissioned within eight to nine months of the award, with pilot-scale production targeted within about one year,” Motupalli said. Among the rare earth elements identified in the fly ash is lutetium, a high-value metal used in nuclear medicine, targeted cancer therapies, medical imaging, and scientific research. The company has also identified several other rare earth elements that could potentially be recovered economically, including cerium, neodymium, lanthanum, samarium, gadolinium, praseodymium, and europium.

Several of the rare earth elements identified by NLC have strategic industrial applications and play crucial roles in emerging technologies. Neodymium and praseodymium are used in high-performance permanent magnets deployed in electric vehicles and wind turbines, while europium is used in lighting and display technologies. Cerium and lanthanum are widely used in catalysts, batteries, and optical applications, while samarium and gadolinium find use in aerospace, defence, electronics, and medical technologies. India has stepped up efforts in recent years to secure domestic supplies of critical minerals and reduce its dependence on China for imports amid growing global competition for resources essential to the energy transition. While most initiatives have focused on conventional mining and overseas asset acquisitions, the NLC-BARC project seeks to unlock value from industrial waste streams.