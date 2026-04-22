Indian infrastructure giant Larsen and Toubro said ​on Wednesday that its green ​energy unit has signed an ‌agreement with Japanese trading firm ITOCHU Corp for the long-term supply of 300,000 tonnes of green ammonia per annum.

L&T Energy GreenTech will supply green ammonia, a key fuel option to ‌decarbonise the shipping sector, from its proposed production facility in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

ITOCHU aims to develop a global green ammonia supply ecosystem ​across crucial maritime trade routes, including Singapore.

Indian companies ‌are increasingly winning orders to supply green ammonia ​to ‌countries including South Korea and Japan.

India ‌aims to produce about 5 million tons of green ‌hydrogen and ​its derivatives, such ​as green ammonia, by 2030 through state subsidies.