India's merchandise exports likely to grow 28.7% in Q3: Exim Bank

Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) expects India’s merchandise exports to expand 28.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter (October-December) of the current financial year 2026-27 (FY27) to $141.8 billion, citing a diversified export basket and markets, new trade agreements and an improving global growth outlook.

The state-owned bank said non-oil exports are expected to reach $120.3 billion during Q3, reflecting 21.9 per cent YoY growth. Non-oil and non-gems and jewellery exports are projected at $106.4 billion, with YoY growth of 16.2 per cent during the same quarter.

Amid global uncertainties and supply chain realignments, the bank sees continued market and product diversification, opportunities from recent trade agreements and continued demand in major export destinations as key drivers of the country’s export growth. “India’s positive export outlook is also likely to be supported by an improving global and domestic growth outlook, strong investment activity, and exchange rate movements,” India Exim Bank added.