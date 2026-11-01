India's R&D expertise can drive global manufacturing: Rockwell CFO Rothe

“India contributes way more to the global technology of Rockwell Automation than any other geography. Revenue expectations from India are the same as in any other region. But this market is very strong for us in terms of software development,” Rothe said.
In countries such as India, a vast majority of industries are still micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Newer technologies and processes such as automation, artificial intelligence and digital transformation can help MSMEs reduce per-unit costs, get to market faster and deliver better value for their products, Rothe said.
“It is just as much about trying to meet our customers where they need what as much as working with our suppliers to find ways in which we can unlock value that can be great for the supply chain throughout the market,” he said.