Home / Companies / News / India's R&D expertise can drive global manufacturing: Rockwell CFO Rothe

India's R&D expertise can drive global manufacturing: Rockwell CFO Rothe

Rockwell Automation CFO Christian Rothe says India's strong R&D base can drive advanced manufacturing, automation and AI adoption, while helping MSMEs improve global competitiveness

Rockwell Automation Chief Financial Officer Christian Rothe
premium
Rockwell Automation Chief Financial Officer Christian Rothe | Photo: Company website
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2026 | 5:21 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India is well positioned to apply its research and development (R&D) expertise to advanced manufacturing, automation and artificial intelligence (AI), Rockwell Automation Chief Financial Officer Christian Rothe said.
 
“It is an interesting dynamic in India that this journey has really started from an R&D base. Typically, for most economies, the journey starts from manufacturing and expands the other way. The global value equation has changed a lot, and India can play a huge role in that,” Rothe told Business Standard in an exclusive interview in the city.
 
Nearly 20 per cent of Rockwell Automation’s global headcount is in India, and more than 50 per cent of the Indian workforce comprises engineering talent developing tools and solutions for the world, he said.
 
“India contributes way more to the global technology of Rockwell Automation than any other geography. Revenue expectations from India are the same as in any other region. But this market is very strong for us in terms of software development,” Rothe said.
 
In countries such as India, a vast majority of industries are still micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Newer technologies and processes such as automation, artificial intelligence and digital transformation can help MSMEs reduce per-unit costs, get to market faster and deliver better value for their products, Rothe said.
 
“It is just as much about trying to meet our customers where they need what as much as working with our suppliers to find ways in which we can unlock value that can be great for the supply chain throughout the market,” he said.
 
Though a large number of MSMEs in India do not yet have the maturity to become global suppliers, several of them have woken up to the opportunities that automation and digital transformation can bring, the company’s India Managing Director Dilip Sawhney, who was also present at the meeting, said.
 
“We have to work with the large companies which are the chain leaders but also the MSMEs to make them ready for global standards, quality norms and build systems so that they can then demonstrate that they have not just the quality but also the traceability into their manufacturing processes,” Sawhney said.
 
To prevent companies from racking up huge bills during digital transformation and large language model use, Rockwell Automation has put in place regulators that monitor the number of tokens consumed by AI-powered agents and humans, Rothe said, adding that runaway costs for such agents can be capped in most cases.
 
For companies, some of these costs may be unavoidable because of the experimentation required during digital transformation. The entire process, however, must keep in mind not just the cost but also the return on the investments being made, he said.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Oil spends 37% of ₹32,700 crore FY27 capex target in first half

Godrej Properties targets ₹40,000 cr revenue recognition by March 2028

Valuation changes no grounds to reopen TVS family settlement: InGovern

Solex Energy eyeing US market for international debut, says chairman

IL&FS approaches NCLT to recover ₹186 crore excess pay from ex-directors

Topics :Artificial intelligencemanufacturing Research and development

First Published: Nov 01 2026 | 5:21 PM IST

Next Story