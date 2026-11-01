India's R&D expertise can drive global manufacturing: Rockwell CFO Rothe

India is well positioned to apply its research and development (R&D) expertise to advanced manufacturing, automation and artificial intelligence (AI), Rockwell Automation Chief Financial Officer Christian Rothe said.

“It is an interesting dynamic in India that this journey has really started from an R&D base. Typically, for most economies, the journey starts from manufacturing and expands the other way. The global value equation has changed a lot, and India can play a huge role in that,” Rothe told Business Standard in an exclusive interview in the city.

Nearly 20 per cent of Rockwell Automation’s global headcount is in India, and more than 50 per cent of the Indian workforce comprises engineering talent developing tools and solutions for the world, he said.

“India contributes way more to the global technology of Rockwell Automation than any other geography. Revenue expectations from India are the same as in any other region. But this market is very strong for us in terms of software development,” Rothe said.

In countries such as India, a vast majority of industries are still micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Newer technologies and processes such as automation, artificial intelligence and digital transformation can help MSMEs reduce per-unit costs, get to market faster and deliver better value for their products, Rothe said.