'India set to be FlixBus' largest market by passenger volume by 2030'

Global travel-tech firm FlixBus, which offers long-distance bus and train services, expects India to become its largest market by passenger volume by 2030, according to a senior company official.

The company, which entered the Indian market in February 2024, currently offers only intercity bus services in India and plans to further scale its operations on the Delhi-Dehradun corridor, FlixBus Chief Commercial Officer Max Zeumer told PTI.

"India represents one of FlixBus' most strategic growth markets globally and is expected to become the company's largest market by passenger volume by 2030," he said when asked about the potential of the market here.

Globally, he said, "We served 99 million passengers in 2025 alone. We are already witnessing strong and sustained demand across corridors in India, and are targeting a 30 per cent expansion of our network in the upcoming summer." Elaborating on the potential in India, Zeumer said, "From the sheer market size, it is super interesting. It's the second-largest bus market in the world." Also in the 'air-conditioned intercity' segment, which is the slightly more premium segment that's relevant for the company, he said, "That market alone is larger than the European and the US market together. Munich-headquartered FlixBus is planning to further scale its services on the Delhi-Dehradun corridor, where the government's focus on improved highway connectivity has led to a meaningful reduction in travel time and increased passenger demand, Zeumer noted.

Sharing the company's expansion plans in India, he said, "We are also expanding capacity on other high-demand intercity routes, including key corridors connecting Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai." Since entering the Indian market in February 2024, FlixBus has scaled its operations rapidly, connecting over 300 cities across North, West, and South India through a network of more than 1,800 stops. "Our asset-light model is powered by partnerships with over 60 local SME fleet operators, enabling both rapid expansion and consistent service quality," Zeumer said. The company's intercity connectivity across major regional networks spans key cities and towns, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Jammu, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar, Manali, Bir, Dehradun, Jaipur, etc. In the West, it connects high-demand corridors across Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Karwar, Nashik, Indore and Ujjain, among others.