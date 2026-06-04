India should focus on long-term growth despite headwinds: Citi's Fraser

She also highlighted India's quick-commerce ecosystem, noting that products across categories are now being delivered in less than an hour -- a level of convenience that remains uncommon in many developed economies.

Fraser drew a contrast between countries that focus on protecting existing strengths and those willing to disrupt themselves to build for the future, placing India firmly in the latter category.

"There are countries and companies that protect what they already have, and in the process, they somewhat diminish it," she said, adding that India stands out for its willingness to "build what you need" even if it requires disrupting existing models. While such an approach may not always win immediate approval, she said, "it doesn't matter because you get results."