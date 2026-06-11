India shouldn't look to West for agentic payment protocols: Pine Labs CEO

India should not look to the West to determine the protocols governing agentic payment transactions, Pine Labs Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amrish Rau said on Thursday, as the company launched its Pine Labs Payment Protocol (P3P) for agentic UPI payments.

Rau said the company was in discussions with card networks to enable card-based transactions through the agentic system, potentially expanding payment options beyond the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

He said Pine Labs was the first company to launch an agentic payments protocol within India's regulatory framework, positioning it to potentially emerge as a de facto market standard as adoption among merchants and consumers grows.

“Our responsibility is to create the infrastructure and then transactions will go on building, merchants will come on board, consumer behaviour will change. What is super important is India shouldn't get left behind in this game. India shouldn't be looking to the West to figure out what is the protocol they are doing and how this can be implemented,” Rau said at a press conference after a demonstration of an agent-to-agent transaction. The company said P3P provides the payment and settlement rails for autonomous commerce. It uses UPI Reserve Pay and one-time mandates for transactions triggered by AI agents.

Digital gold fintech Gullak is live on P3P, while retail electronics chain Vijay Sales is conducting an active proof of concept on the protocol, the company said. Rau said the firm was in talks with merchants across industries to enable adoption of the protocol. “Now we have released the protocol. If we can have enough merchants actually consuming this, then there is a higher likelihood for that protocol to become the de facto standard in the market,” he said. The company said deployments are underway across retail, fintech, travel and other sectors. Earlier, agentic workflows faced challenges at checkout when human authentication was required.

With P3P, agents can execute transactions through user-registered UPI mandates, while ensuring such AI agents do not go rogue through continuous audits, verifiable identity and logs, spend controls and other safeguards. Use cases include an agent’s ability to track prices of flights, precious metals and concert tickets, among other things, and autonomously execute transactions if certain user-defined conditions are met. Rau said the protocol was “completely compliant” with existing regulatory guidelines. He added that while certain transactions would move to agentic rails, third-party application providers (TPAPs) would continue to remain relevant to users. “One thing which is beyond doubt is there will be a fair amount of transactions where the surface area will not be a TPAP. The surface area might very well be ChatGPT or Claude, where the transaction is coming from. But I don't see TPAPs going away because that's still the home,” Rau said.