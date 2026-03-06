Home / Companies / News / India's soft-regulation approach to AI is pragmatic: Wipro's Bartoletti

India's soft-regulation approach to AI is pragmatic: Wipro's Bartoletti

India's techno-legal AI governance model, built on soft guidelines and shared responsibility, is practical for rapidly evolving technology, says Wipro's Global Chief Privacy and AI Governance Officer

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector
premium
Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 8:27 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India’s techno-legal approach of having soft regulations and suggestive frameworks for artificial intelligence (AI) governance is pragmatic, as the technology will change its nature every few years over the next decade, said Ivana Bartoletti, Wipro’s Global Chief Privacy and AI Governance Officer.
 
“The techno-legal approach adopted by India means that instead of having a purely legal approach, the country looks at accountability across the whole AI lifecycle, issuing soft guidelines and legislation on responsible AI and security requirements,” Bartoletti said. She was in Delhi recently to attend the AI Impact Summit.
 
This approach is more practical because no one can predict where AI will eventually end up over the next few years. Companies in India should approach AI governance through the lens of building it up as a component from the ground up, rather than treating it as a compliance checkpoint or simply a risk-management feature, she said.
 
“Companies need to think of AI governance as a strategic capability if they want to have long-term sustainable innovation. Risk management is only one of the aspects of governance,” Bartoletti said.
 
However, governance responsibilities should be flexible, with both companies and the government sharing responsibilities as needed, she added.
 
“For example, you cannot place all the responsibility on parents to monitor what their children do online. It is impossible. It will require constant adjustment and a broader framework where the basic principles remain unchanged,” she said.
 
Though there has been a concentration of AI power in countries such as the US and China, which has allowed the private sector, academia and venture capitalists to collaborate and create large, powerful AI companies, countries of the Global South, including India, need to demand large language models that represent the country's cultural norms, she said.
 
Policy measures, such as offering long-term tax breaks to global companies willing to set up data centres in India, indicate that the country is not averse to big tech expanding its operations there. At the same time, however, India should seek greater representation of its people and culture to achieve true sovereign AI capabilities, Bartoletti said.
 
Apart from LLM capabilities, India also needs AI applications that are relevant, adaptable, and scalable for its users, she said.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Flipkart cuts 300 jobs after performance reviews ahead of IPO plans

Ships loaded with Reliance diesel, jet fuel turn to Asia instead of Europe

Jindal Stainless flags possible shipment delays to West Asia amid conflict

Adani Gas keeps CNG, PNG prices unchanged; curbs supply for few industries

ED conduct searches against Reliance Power Ltd in Mumbai, Hyderabad

Topics :WiproAI technologyartifical intelligenceIndia AI Impact Summit

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story