India's soft-regulation approach to AI is pragmatic: Wipro's Bartoletti

“Companies need to think of AI governance as a strategic capability if they want to have long-term sustainable innovation. Risk management is only one of the aspects of governance,” Bartoletti said.
However, governance responsibilities should be flexible, with both companies and the government sharing responsibilities as needed, she added.
“For example, you cannot place all the responsibility on parents to monitor what their children do online. It is impossible. It will require constant adjustment and a broader framework where the basic principles remain unchanged,” she said.
Though there has been a concentration of AI power in countries such as the US and China, which has allowed the private sector, academia and venture capitalists to collaborate and create large, powerful AI companies, countries of the Global South, including India, need to demand large language models that represent the country's cultural norms, she said.