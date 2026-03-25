India start-ups raise $9.1 billion funding as focus shifts to execution

AI remains the central driver of DeepTech growth. It accounts for 84 per cent of DeepTech start-ups and 91 per cent of funding, and is increasingly embedded across industries and enterprise applications.

Rajesh Nambiar, president, NASSCOM, said India’s start-up ecosystem is entering a more disciplined phase of growth, with AI at the centre as core infrastructure for the next innovation cycle. He said this signals growing global confidence in India’s ability to build, deploy, and commercialise AI at scale across sectors such as enterprise software, cybersecurity, defence, and industrial systems. The next phase, he added, will depend on translating AI innovation into market adoption, intellectual property, and globally competitive platforms.