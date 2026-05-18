India to emerge as key global production, export hub for Hyundai Motor

India is all set to become the third country to cross 1 million units of production capacity for Hyundai Motor by FY28, and also the second-largest export hub for the global auto major outside South Korea, a senior company executive said. A major push towards this will come from the Chennai plant, which will roll out two new models in FY27.

Hyundai Motor India has lined up a capital expenditure of ₹7,500 crore in FY27, with one primary focus being Chennai unit upgradation to support overall production efficiency. A source said that India will be the third country to have 1 million units of production capacity, after South Korea and the United States. At present, the Chennai and Talegaon plants provide a consolidated annual production capacity of 994,000 units and are poised to scale up to 1.074 million by 2028. This will further be expanded to 1.1 million by 2030.