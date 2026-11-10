India to lead CNH's global software ops, says Global CIO Luis Abreu

AI is also being used to improve demand forecasting for tractors in India. The company previously relied largely on manual forecasts, which had an accuracy of about 50 per cent. Its new system generates rolling three-month forecasts covering around 500 dealers and tractor variants. Accuracy with the use of AI has risen to about 70 per cent, with a target of 80-90 per cent by March 2027. Planners can review and change the forecasts before they feed into production and material planning.