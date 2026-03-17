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₹1.65 trillion investment seen in India's transmission infra: Godrej

India's transmission infrastructure may see Rs 1.65 lakh crore investments over three years, creating significant EPC opportunities across substations, railways and renewables

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Godrej’s energy solutions business has a project pipeline of Rs 2,600 crore across transmission infrastructure, railway electrification and renewable energy projects.
Nandini Keshari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 8:37 PM IST
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Around Rs 1.65 trillion worth of investments are expected in the transmission infrastructure sector over the next three years in India, creating major business opportunities for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies, according to Raghavendra Mirji, business head and executive vice president, energy solutions business, Godrej Enterprises Group.
 
He told Business Standard that there exists an EPC opportunity of around Rs 25,000 crore in the substation segment, a data centre opportunity of Rs 14,000 crore, and railway electrification projects could create around Rs 9,000 crore annual business in traction substations.
 
“There is a huge opportunity for the next 3–5 years in this sector. Companies with established credentials are in a better position to leverage this growth, and Godrej Enterprises is one such organisation,” said Mirji.
 
Godrej’s energy solutions business has a project pipeline of Rs 2,600 crore across transmission infrastructure, railway electrification and renewable energy projects. The business expects its order book to grow around 15 per cent by FY27 as it targets its order book to reach Rs 3,000 crore shortly.
 
“We are also expanding our footprint across key power and renewable energy markets, with a focus on Gujarat and Rajasthan that are witnessing rapid renewable capacity additions, as well as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu where growing industrial and urban demand is driving investments in transmission infrastructure and grid modernisation,” Mirji said.
 
He said data centres are a huge focus area for the company because their scale has increased tremendously, requiring substations with high voltage levels.
 

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Topics :GodrejInvestmentPower TransmissioninfrastructureCompany News

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 8:37 PM IST

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