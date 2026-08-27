IndiaFirst Life is not likely to see drop in headcount from AI adoption

Separately, the company said that after getting regulatory approval for the stake acquisition by BNP Paribas Cardif in the insurer and after the new shareholder structure is in place, IndiaFirst Life is likely to revisit its Initial Public Offer (IPO) plans. The plans have not been shelved, and the company intends to list when market and business conditions are appropriate.
The insurer is also making investments in technology, including its partnership with Salesforce, with an aim to improve productivity across distribution channels rather than being focused on any one channel. It is also stepping up the use of AI across underwriting, sales, customer service, training, recruitment, calling and email automation. While immediate benefits are expected in customer service, the larger long-term gains are expected to come from improved sales productivity.