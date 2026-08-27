IndiaFirst Life is not likely to see drop in headcount from AI adoption

The company said IndiaFirst Life is likely to revisit its IPO plans after regulatory approval for BNP Paribas Cardif's stake acquisition and the new shareholder structure is in place

premium (From left) Rushabh Gandhi, MD & CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance and Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce - South Asia at the IndiaFirst Life & Salesforce Press Conference | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar