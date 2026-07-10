Indian Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 10% to ₹3,273 cr, revenue up 11%

State-owned Indian Bank on Friday posted a 10 per cent rise in net profit to ₹3,273 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The Chennai-based lender had earned a net profit of ₹ 2,973 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The lender's total income increased to ₹20,724 crore during the June quarter of 2026-27 from ₹18,721 crore in the same period of FY26, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank also improved to ₹18,090 crore, compared to ₹16,283 crore in the year-ago period.

Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 17 per cent to ₹7,435 crore from ₹6,359 crore in the June quarter of FY26, it said.

During the period under review, its operating profit increased to ₹5,557 crore from ₹4,770 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.86 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter from 3.01 per cent a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.15 per cent, against 0.18 per cent in the year-ago period. As a result, provisions for bad loans declined to ₹376 crore during the first quarter from ₹387 crore a year ago. Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) remained static at 98.2 per cent during the quarter.