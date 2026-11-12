Indian firms must step up acquisitions to boost innovation: Gopalakrishnan

If you're very profitable, why take more risks? There is a sense of risk aversion because I am growing, and I will be punished if I make a mistake. All companies need to set up a sort of risk pool through which they fund these startups. They should also partner with venture capitalists and make more acquisitions. There are two ways in which you can innovate. You can do it in-house, or you can go and buy somebody who's taken all the risks, become successful, and then acquire them to get the technology. All large companies, such as Meta, Google and Microsoft, have done it.