Indian firms must step up acquisitions to boost innovation: Gopalakrishnan

It is not a big chasm. After Independence, India's focus was on creating world-class education. And I believe we have been successful through the IIT system. Then our focus shifted to research, where, in terms of the number of papers and citation index, India probably will be in the top five. The third phase is translational research. And the fourth is commercial products and technologies. So the focus right now has shifted to creating translational capabilities and products and technology. The immediate impact of this is on the startup side. It all depends on the amount of money that goes into translational research, which was not a focus for anybody. Now that the focus has shifted, there will be professors who will take ideas from the laboratory to the market. So I'm very optimistic that we will have products and technologies coming out of India.