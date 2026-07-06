Indian firms remain cautious on AI M&A: Rothschild & Co's Aalok Shah

Rothschild & Co advised on around $5 billion worth of transactions in India in 2025, driven by a string of billion-dollar deals that have expanded its presence beyond the mid-market. In his first interview since taking over as head of global advisory for India, Aalok Shah spoke to Shivani Shinde in Mumbai about India’s growing importance, the technology deal pipeline, and artificial intelligence’s (AI’s) impact on mergers and acquisitions (M&As). Edited excerpts:

What is the total value of deals you advise on annually in India? Has that grown over the years?

If you look at 2025 alone, we would have advised on transactions worth around $5 billion in India. That number has been increasing over the years because we have started working on larger transactions. For example, the $3 billion JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals deal and the $1.4 billion Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages transaction are recent examples where we have moved into the billion-dollar-plus category.

In technology, for example, large deals have slowed because of the disruption caused by AI. Buyers are becoming more cautious. Similarly, in financial services, valuation corrections have led to slower deal activity.

Not necessarily. Our objective is to operate across the entire spectrum, just as we do globally. We do not want to focus only on mid-market transactions or only on large deals. Some of our peers concentrate exclusively on large transactions. The challenge with that approach is that we are currently seeing a slowdown in some large-deal activity.

Earlier, our focus was more on mid-market deals in the $100 million to $500 million range. Over the past few years, however, we have increasingly advised on larger transactions as well.

The second area is working with fast-growing Indian companies that require growth capital. We expect to continue advising on private capital raises in the $100 million to $300 million range.

We are actively tracking potential acquisition targets, their shareholders, and prospective buyers. We also believe that the profile of buyers will evolve over the next few years, with more strategic buyers from the Far East and Europe becoming active in India. That will remain our key focus on the M&A side.

From a technology perspective, our primary focus will continue to be on large M&A transactions, both buy-side and sell-side, particularly deals valued at $500 million and above.

What will be your focus in the technology sector over the next one to two years?

The larger transformational acquisitions that have taken place recently are not AI acquisitions. They are strategic acquisitions. Indian companies have not yet made acquisitions of significant AI companies. Globally, however, companies have been very active.

Across these areas, we are maintaining a focused coverage model. We continue to track the companies we believe will come to market over the next two years, engage with their shareholders and potential acquirers, and stay closely involved so that we are well positioned to advise them on future fundraising or strategic transactions.

The third area is new-age technology companies that typically require $50 million to $100 million of funding. Here, we are more selective because we have to identify the companies with the greatest potential to succeed.

From a strategic perspective, India is extremely important for us. Unlike some other global investment banks that report through regional headquarters, we moved away from that model many years ago. I report directly to the global chief executive officer of our business. The decision was made because India was considered strategically important enough to operate independently rather than under a regional structure.

There are companies in India trying to follow the approach adopted by large global players, but overall Indian corporates remain conservative.

For example, Accenture acquired Faculty for around $1 billion, even though the company’s revenue was only about $70 million. That illustrates the premium global companies are willing to pay for AI capabilities.

India’s importance has increased because our global clients increasingly want to understand what is happening here. They are looking either to enter India through acquisitions or, if they are selling businesses globally, they want Indian buyers to participate in those processes. That was not the case several years ago.

Similarly, Indian mid-market companies are becoming increasingly active in overseas acquisitions. For example, we advised Anupam Rasayan on its $150 million acquisition in the US, among many others. Outbound M&A by Indian companies has clearly increased.