Indian Oil independent director quits over son's petrol pump dealership

Alka Mundra has resigned as an independent director of state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), barely a month after joining the board, saying her son's petrol pump dealership with the company breaches independence criteria under stock market listing rules.

In a September 18 letter to the Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, disclosed by the company in a stock exchange filing, Mundra said her son, Madhav Mundra, has operated an IOC retail outlet, Swarn Ganga KSK, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, since 2020.

She said the arrangement conflicts with the independence criteria on pecuniary relationships under Sebi's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations.

Mundra said her son "conducts his business independently, without any involvement or intervention from my side," and that she was confident her objectivity "would remain unaffected." "Nevertheless," she wrote, considering "the highest standards of Corporate Governance," she found it "inappropriate to continue" so that "no question whatsoever arises on this account at any stage." "This decision is voluntary and is solely guided by considerations of propriety and transparency," she said, adding there was no other reason for her exit. Mundra, 52, was appointed as an independent director effective August 15, under a ministry letter dated August 12, according to a regulatory filing by IOC.

An academic with a background in political science, law and public policy, Mundra holds a PhD in political science from Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur, and is associated with women's empowerment and social development initiatives, the filing said. IOC in the stock exchange filing said that after resignation, "she has ceased to be an independent director of the company with effect from September 18, 2026." "Mundra has also confirmed that there are no other material reasons for her resignation other than those mentioned in her resignation letter dated 18th September 2026," it said. In her resignation letter, she said, "Upon careful examination of my position against the applicable criteria of independence, I observe that the criteria of independence under the Sebi (LODR) Regulations are breached in relation to the pecuniary relationship of my son with IOC.