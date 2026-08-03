Indian Oil to invest ₹1 trillion in petrochemicals over next 5 years

India’s largest refiner, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), plans to invest ₹1 trillion in petrochemical projects over the next five to six yea₹to increase petrochemical intensity — the share of crude oil converted into chemicals — from the current 6.5 per cent to 16 per cent, the company’s management said in an investor call.

“We generally have capex of ₹30,000 crore to ₹40,000 crore every year. From next year, we have many petrochemical projects where we will utilise our capex. The estimated cost of these projects is around ₹1 lakh crore over five to six years. These projects are in various stages of approval,” said Anuj Jain, director (finance).

As India plans to ramp up refining capacity to meet domestic demand, refine₹are likely to step up petrochemical production. Indian Oil aims to increase its petrochemical production capacity from the current 4.3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 13 mtpa by 2030. India, which has the world's fourth-largest refining capacity, plans to increase capacity from the current 260 mtpa to more than 300 mtpa, aiming to become a global refining hub. Indian state-run refiners, including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), are expanding the refining capacities of existing plants while also setting up greenfield refinery-cum-petrochemical plants.

The greenfield refineries being built in India have a stronger focus on petrochemical production. BPCL’s upcoming refinery in Andhra Pradesh targets a petrochemical intensity index (PII) of 35 per cent, while HPCL’s greenfield refinery in Barmer, Rajasthan, has a PII of 26 per cent. Capacity additions at other refineries across the country are also aimed at boosting petrochemical production. “At IOCL, we are focusing on petrochemicals now as there is huge demand in the country. Going forward, renewables will be a sector where we will invest. We have a target of 18 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power capacity over the next three to four years. Renewables and petrochemicals are the two secto₹that will account for the bulk of our capex. Additionally, we will invest in pipelines, biogas, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), green hydrogen and shipping,” said Jain.