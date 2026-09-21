Home / Companies / News / Indian Oil to invest $256 mn for Kochi-Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline

Indian Oil to invest $256 mn for Kochi-Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline

The investment comes amid India's broader push ​to expand natural gas ‌infrastructure, improve connectivity and increase the ​share of gas in the country's energy mix as it ‌seeks ​cleaner fuel altern

Indian Oil
Indian Oil will invest ₹2,449 crore to build and operate a 424.65-km natural gas pipeline from Kochi in Kerala to Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 2:09 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
​Indian Oil Corp on Monday said it will invest ₹2,449 crore ($255.6 million) to build ‌and operate a ​natural gas ​pipeline from Kochi, Kerala, ​to Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, in southern India.
 
The investment comes amid India's broader push ​to expand natural gas ‌infrastructure, improve connectivity and increase the ​share of gas in the country's energy mix as it ‌seeks ​cleaner fuel alternatives.
 
The ‌424.65-kilometre pipeline will pass ‌through Kochi, Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi and ​will have an overall capacity of 6.84 million standard ​cubic metres per day (MMSCMD), including a common ‌carrier capacity of 1.71 ‌MMSCMD, the company said.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Balmer Lawrie to expand domestic rail, third-party logistics operations

JSW Energy, JSW Steel plan to raise $300 million through bonds in Oct-Dec

Dilip Buildcon wins ₹1,265 crore EPC work for Maharashtra power project

Biocon's Pertuzumab gets EMA CHMP recommendation for breast cancer care

Automotive major Stellantis takes full control of India manufacturing JV

Topics :Indian OilIndian Oil CorpIndian Oil Corporation LtdIndian Oil Corporation

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyLenskart Solutions ShareNSE IPO GMP TodayGold and Silver PriceIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran TermAsian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 2:09 PM IST

Next Story