Indian Oil to invest $256 mn for Kochi-Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline

Indian Oil Corp on Monday said it will invest ₹2,449 crore ($255.6 million) to build and operate a natural gas pipeline from Kochi, Kerala, to Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, in southern India.
The investment comes amid India's broader push to expand natural gas infrastructure, improve connectivity and increase the share of gas in the country's energy mix as it seeks cleaner fuel alternatives.
The 424.65-kilometre pipeline will pass through Kochi, Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi and will have an overall capacity of 6.84 million standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD), including a common carrier capacity of 1.71 MMSCMD, the company said.
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