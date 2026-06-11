Indian Overseas Bank raises rates on select fixed deposits by 10 bps

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has increased interest rates on select domestic non-callable fixed deposits by 10 basis points, effective Thursday, after a decision taken at its Asset-Liability Committee (ALCO) meeting.

The public sector lender has raised the interest rate on one-year non-callable fixed deposits to 6.70 per cent from 6.60 per cent. Deposits with tenures of more than one year and less than two years, excluding the 444-day tenor, will now earn 6.60 per cent, up from 6.50 per cent. The bank has also increased the rate on its 444-day non-callable fixed deposit to 6.75 per cent from 6.65 per cent.

The revised rates apply only to domestic non-callable fixed deposits. Interest rates on regular fixed deposits, NRO accounts and NRE term deposits remain unchanged, the bank said. Even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the policy repo rate unchanged in the last three policy meetings, banks’ lending rates inched up in April on the back of robust loan demand. This comes even as the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) kept policy rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent for the third consecutive time. “Transmission in the credit market has moderated during March-April with some hardening in deposit and lending rates,” said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra at the post-monetary policy press meeting.

Latest RBI data shows that the Weighted Average Domestic Term Deposit (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits was 5.77 per cent in April as against 6.07 per cent in March. Data showed that in response to the cumulative 125-basis-point (bps) reduction in the policy repo rate, WADTDR on fresh deposits declined by 85 bps, while the rate on outstanding deposits softened by 50 bps over the same period. Separately, Unity Small Finance Bank said it has raised the interest rate on its 501-day fixed deposits, offering senior citizens 8.30 per cent per annum and general depositors 7.80 per cent per annum on investments made for that tenor.