IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns; Rahul Bhatia to take interim charge

Pieter Elbers has resigned with immediate effect due to “personal reasons”, with promoter Rahul Bhatia set to act as interim CEO. About three months after IndiGo went into an operational meltdown that led to the cancellation of thousands of flights, the airline on Tuesday announced that its chief executive officer (CEO)has resigned with immediate effect due to “personal reasons”, with promoter Rahul Bhatia set to act as interim CEO.

Bhatia, who is also managing director (MD) of IndiGo, will in the interim assume management of the affairs of the airline until such time that the company announces the arrival of a new leader, which is expected in short order, the airline said in a statement.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) fully implemented stricter duty regulations in November, which increased weekly rest requirements and reduced the hours pilots can fly at night. IndiGo cancelled over 4,200 flights between December 1 and December 9. The meltdown was triggered by the airline’s inability to manage its pilot duty roster after the(DGCA) fully implemented stricter duty regulations in November, which increased weekly rest requirements and reduced the hours pilots can fly at night.

In an email to employees on Tuesday evening, Bhatia acknowledged the disruption caused by the crisis. “What happened last December should never have taken place... Our customers didn't deserve it and nor did all of you, especially the frontline employees who bore most of the brunt for no fault of theirs.” “I wish to place on record my indebtedness to all my colleagues who carried the Company’s cross with grace and dignity, and ploughed through sleepless nights to restore IndiGo's operational integrity. You are indeed the living spirit of IndiGo!” he added. Following the December operational crisis at IndiGo, the DGCA imposed a total penalty of Rs 22.2 crore on the airline after an investigation found serious deficiencies in operational planning and crew management that led to widespread flight disruptions. The fine included Rs 1.80 crore in penalties for six instances of regulatory non-compliance and an additional Rs 20.40 crore calculated as a daily penalty of Rs 30 lakh for 68 days for continued violations related to crew rostering and flight duty time limitation norms.

Apart from the monetary penalty, the DGCA also took several enforcement actions against the airline’s management and operational structure. The regulator issued warnings to senior executives, including those overseeing flight operations, and directed the airline to relieve the head of its operations control centre from operational duties due to lapses identified during the crisis. In addition, IndiGo was required to furnish a Rs 50-crore bank guarantee tied to a reform programme to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. Elbers, who had taken over as CEO in September 2022, wrote to Bhatia on Tuesday that he was stepping down due to “personal reasons” and requested that his notice period be waived. “It has been both an honour and privilege to serve as IndiGo's CEO these past years… and being a part of the great IndiGo family, its beautiful growth story and the steps we have made together,” he said in his resignation email, adding that he would remain available to assist in any transition if required.

Announcing the leadership change, the company said its board of directors thanked Elbers for his contribution and service to the organisation and wished him well in his future endeavours. IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said Bhatia’s return to manage the airline’s affairs would help strengthen the company’s culture, reinforce operational excellence and deepen its commitment to delivering reliable service to customers. Bhatia, in a statement released by the airline, said he felt a “deep sense of personal commitment and responsibility” towards the airline’s customers, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. He added that while placing culture, service excellence and stakeholder trust at the forefront of its operations, IndiGo would continue to sharpen its strategic focus on serving India with an airline that is professionally managed, operationally reliable and globally respected.

Elbers was appointed chief executive officer of IndiGo in 2022 to lead the airline’s next phase of expansion after it navigated the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic under Ronojoy Dutta. Dutta, who served as CEO from 2019 to 2022, had largely focused on steering the airline through one of the most turbulent periods in global aviation as travel demand collapsed during the pandemic and gradually recovered thereafter. With the industry recovering, IndiGo’s board sought leadership that could steer the airline through a period of rapid growth. Elbers, who had served as president and CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines since 2014, brought experience of running a large global network airline and managing complex international operations.