Flight disruptions, CEO exit, new boss: IndiGo's turbulent few months

IndiGo, has faced a turbulent few months marked by disruptions, regulatory scrutiny, and leadership changes. The crisis began with a major flight disruption in December and eventually led to a leadership reshuffle, culminating in the appointment of aviation veteran Willie Walsh as chief executive officer (CEO). India’s largest airline,, has faced a turbulent few months marked by disruptions, regulatory scrutiny, and leadership changes. The crisis began with a major flight disruption in December and eventually led to a leadership reshuffle, culminating in the appointment of aviation veteran Willie Walsh as chief executive officer (CEO).

The airline’s troubles triggered government intervention, a regulatory penalty and multiple management changes, even as authorities later removed temporary restrictions on airfares imposed during the crisis.

December operational meltdown

The crisis began in early December when IndiGo cancelled thousands of flights across its network, creating chaos at airports and leaving many passengers stranded.

Between December 1 and December 9, the airline cancelled more than 4,200 flights. The disruption was largely linked to stricter flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms introduced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in November. These rules reduced the number of hours pilots could fly and increased mandatory rest periods. IndiGo had planned its December schedule assuming it had around 2,422 captains available. However, the new rules effectively reduced crew availability, leading to a sudden mismatch between scheduled flights and available pilots. As cancellations increased -- peaking at around 1,600 in a single day -- on-time performance deteriorated sharply. Airports across Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, among others, witnessed long queues, delays and widespread passenger complaints.

The airline later told regulators that the disruption was caused by “misjudgment and planning gaps” in implementing the new rules. ALSO READ: IndiGo names Willie Walsh as CEO: List of foreign chiefs at Indian airlines Following an investigation, the DGCA imposed a penalty of ₹22.20 crore on IndiGo for operational and compliance lapses. Government steps in The scale of disruption also prompted the government to step in to protect passengers. With thousands of flights cancelled, ticket prices on several routes surged due to reduced capacity. The Ministry of Civil Aviation imposed temporary caps on airfares to prevent excessive pricing during the disruption.

On March 20, the ministry announced that the restrictions would be lifted from March 23 after operations had largely stabilised. Authorities said flight schedules had normalised and there were no signs of abnormal pricing spikes. Leadership changes The operational turmoil also triggered leadership changes at the airline. In early March, IndiGo’s CEO Pieter Elbers stepped down after the crisis dented the airline’s reputation for punctuality and operational efficiency. Managing Director Rahul Bhatia took interim charge of the airline. Soon after, the carrier brought in aviation veteran Aloke Singh, former managing director of Air India Express, to help strengthen management and guide operational improvements. Singh has been tasked with overseeing long-term strategic planning and enterprise-wide transformation initiatives aimed at improving efficiency and strengthening IndiGo’s competitive position.

Willie Walsh and the new leadership challenge On March 31, IndiGo named Willie Walsh , former chief of British Airways and former head of the International Air Transport Association, as its new CEO. Walsh is widely known in the aviation industry for leading major airline turnarounds. As CEO, he will oversee the airline’s overall strategy, operational performance and network expansion while also focusing on improving customer experience. Pilot shortage and structural issues Data shared by the Civil Aviation Ministry in Parliament also highlighted structural issues in the airline’s staffing. IndiGo currently has the lowest pilots-to-aircraft ratio among major Indian carriers at 7.6 pilots per aircraft. In comparison, SpiceJet has 9.4 pilots per aircraft, while Akasa Air has 9.33. The Air India group has ratios of about 9.1 at Air India and 8.8 at Air India Express.