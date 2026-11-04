IndiGo in talks with Brazilian planemaker Embraer to buy 100 jets

India's largest airline IndiGo is in talks to buy 100 Embraer regional jets, with the option for about 50 more, ​three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, in what ​could be one of the largest orders placed with the Brazilian planemaker.

The discussions are ‌at an early stage and a deal is not guaranteed, they said on condition of anonymity, adding that the aircraft model has not been finalised and the amount ordered could change.

Any deliveries would likely begin from 2030 at the earliest, two of the people said.

The number of planes under discussion is being reported for the first time.

IndiGo and Embraer did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A successful sale of 100 jets could be worth billions of dollars at list prices, though discounts are common in such deals. Embraer has been marketing its regional jets to Indian airlines and this year signed a non-binding pact with Adani Defence & ‌Aerospace to explore a final assembly line in India for its older-generation E175-E1 jets, which can seat up to 88 passengers. It also makes the larger E190-E2 and E195-E2 jets, which have newer, more fuel-efficient engines and can seat up to 114 and 146 passengers respectively. A BOOST FOR EMBRAER A successful sale would be a major win for Embraer in the world's third-largest domestic aviation market, where airlines are expanding their fleets to tap long-term demand for air travel.