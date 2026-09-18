IndiGo increases fares for excess baggage, infant ticket, priority services

Domestic airline IndiGo has revised charges for several optional and special services, making some add-on facilities more expensive for passengers.

The changes cover excess baggage, infant tickets, travel arrangements for unaccompanied minors and the airline’s Fast Forward priority service, as per reports.

According to IndiGo , passengers carrying more luggage than their permitted baggage allowance will now have to pay ₹800 for every additional kilogram, up from ₹700 per kg earlier.

The carrier has also revised the charges for infants aged between three days and two years. The pre-booking charge for an infant ticket has increased to ₹2,250 from ₹2,000, while the fee for booking an infant ticket at the airport counter is now ₹3,000, up from ₹2,500 earlier.

Infants continue to travel without an assigned seat, but a ticket is required. Moreover, IndiGo has also revised the fare for children travelling without an accompanying adult. The airline’s unaccompanied minor service for domestic journeys will now cost ₹5,999 for children aged between five and 12 years, up from ₹5,000 earlier. For international travel, the unaccompanied minor service has been revised to ₹12,999. Passengers opting for priority services will also pay more now. IndiGo’s Fast Forward service, which provides priority check-in and boarding, will now cost ₹650, up from ₹500 earlier. The charge for Fast Forward on international flights is ₹850 per sector. The airline has also increased the cost of a travel certificate to ₹300 from ₹200.