IndiGo launches 'Lite' fare option for passengers with only cabin luggage

IndiGo on Wednesday launched a new fare option, 'IndiGo Lite', for economy class passengers travelling with only cabin baggage.

The domestic carrier said the entry-level offering serves passengers who do not require checked baggage, allowing them to pay only for the services they use.

IndiGo Lite Fare will be available for booking on the airline’s direct channels, including the website, mobile application and contact centre, starting July 1 for travel starting from July 15.

The move comes after Air India last month introduced a new "Basic" fare for domestic flights, priced Rs 300 to Rs 700 lower for passengers willing to forgo the airline's complimentary onboard meal.

Air India's entry-level fare retains a 15-kg checked baggage allowance, a 7-kg cabin baggage allowance, and complimentary tea or coffee.

The fare will be available across domestic and international non-stop routes for one-way, round-trip and multicity journeys. It will apply to both adults and children.

IndiGo currently has a fleet of over 440 aircraft and operates over 2,200 daily flights. connecting 141 destinations, including 45 international destinations.