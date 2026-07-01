Home / Companies / News / IndiGo launches 'Lite' fare option for passengers with only cabin luggage

IndiGo launches 'Lite' fare option for passengers with only cabin luggage

IndiGo said the entry-level offering is aimed at passengers who do not require checked baggage, allowing them to pay only for the services they useIndiGo on Wednesday launched a new fare option, 'Indi

Indigo
IndiGo Lite Fare will be available for booking on the airline’s direct channels, including the website, mobile application and contact centre, starting July 1 for travel starting from July 15.
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 12:34 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
IndiGo on Wednesday launched a new fare option, 'IndiGo Lite', for economy class passengers travelling with only cabin baggage.
 
The domestic carrier said the entry-level offering serves passengers who do not require checked baggage, allowing them to pay only for the services they use. 
IndiGo Lite Fare will be available for booking on the airline’s direct channels, including the website, mobile application and contact centre, starting July 1 for travel starting from July 15.  
The move comes after Air India last month introduced a new "Basic" fare for domestic flights, priced Rs 300 to Rs 700 lower for passengers willing to forgo the airline's complimentary onboard meal.
 
Air India's entry-level fare retains a 15-kg checked baggage allowance, a 7-kg cabin baggage allowance, and complimentary tea or coffee.
 
The fare will be available across domestic and international non-stop routes for one-way, round-trip and multicity journeys. It will apply to both adults and children. 
 
IndiGo currently has a fleet of over 440 aircraft and operates over 2,200 daily flights. connecting 141 destinations, including 45 international destinations.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Swiggy Instamart appoints Gautam Swaroop as chief business officer

Dream Money to wind down ops after RMG ban derails Dream11 diversification

Kotak Bank to buy Deutsche Bank's India retail, wealth biz for ₹282 cr

Premium

Dixon-Vivo joint venture inches close to securing final govt approval

IHCL on track to invest ₹6K-7.5K cr over next 5 years: Chandrasekaran

Topics :IndiGoBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story